Valley city opposes planned railroad hub; Trump says he may send out stimulus checks l Morning News Brief

From a West Valley city opposing a planned multi-billion-dollar railroad hub to President Donald Trump possibly sending out more stimulus checks to Americans, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 8.

1. Unanimous vote opposes $3.2B railroad hub

What we know:

The Surprise City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing Burlington-Northern Santa Fe's (BNSF) railroad hub planned for Wittmann.

Big picture view:

Among the concerns outlined in the resolution are the amount of traffic added to the West Valley from this hub, water use and public safety.

2. ‘A dividend to the people of America’

3. New details on murders of AZ teens

4. Hobbs seeks second term

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts on September 28, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"From cutting taxes for middle-class families and lowering the cost of childcare to deploying the National Guard to secure our border, I'm proud of what we've accomplished over the past three years to put Arizona first," Hobbs said.

The other side:

Republicans Andy Biggs, Karrin Taylor Robson and David Schweikert have already announced plans to challenge Hobbs in 2026.

5. Cardinals head coach fined

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly fined head coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado.

The backstory:

Gannon was upset after Demercado dropped the football before crossing the goal line on what should have been a 72-yard touchdown that would have put Arizona up 28-6 early in the fourth quarter. A video posted to social media showed Gannon approaching Demercado, who was being consoled by left tackle Paris Johnson after the mistake, and confronting him. Gannon appeared to get in Demercado’s face before making brief contact with the running back's arm as he walked away.

