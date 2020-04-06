Valley health center talks how to ease your mind in a time of crisis

In a lot of ways, you can say that anxiety is at an all time high while social isolating during the COVID-19 crisis.

Of course that’s tough to quantify, but the people who deal with behavioral health and crises say they have definitely noticed a shift in what people are worried about.

Employees with Terros Health says they haven’t necessarily noticed an uptick in their crisis call volume, but they have noticed more people talking about how COVID-19 is worrying them.

Whether it’s their own health scares, worried about their job, their loved ones jobs or health, or loss in general, people are talking about how the virus is impacting different areas of their lives.

So how do you battle that? David Overgfell with Terros Health says it comes down to what you can actually control.

“Think about what you can control. What’s in front of you? What can you have control of today, I can control what I wear. How I breath, and even the relationships around me. As many of us are working remote, who’s around me that I can intentionally choose to engage with?” Overgfell said.

The message: There’s so much uncertainty, there are no answers to a lot of questions out there. Take the time to focus on what you can control and connect with loved ones.

For reference, Terros Health typical crisis response is about 700-800 calls just in Maricopa county per month. They say that number has remained steady.