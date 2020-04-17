Valley neurologist claims some COVID-19 patients had neurological symptoms, like strokes

A Valley neurologist takes part in a study that could help deliver some key answers to COVID-19 by looking at people who came down with the virus in Wuhan, People's Republic of China.

The Associated Press has identified Wuhan as the city where the pandemic began.

"This is something we should really pay attention to," said Dr. David Wang, Co-Director of the Stroke Program at the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Dr. Wang is finding new data that suggests COVID-19 can have effects on a patient's nervous system.

"An infection with COVID-19 may present neurological manifestations with or without symptoms of a dry cough or fever," said Dr. Wang.

Those neurological symptoms including strokes, heart attacks or coronary embolisms. In the study Dr. Wang co-authored, 214 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wuhan were analyzed.

Dr. Wang says in severe cases, 45% of patients dealt with neurological issues.

"Some are serious strokes, some are milder strokes," said Dr. Wang.

Dr. Wang adds that the coronavirus is similar to SARS in how it affects the nervous system, and in many of these cases, he says patients did not have a history of these issues.

"Neurological symptoms should not be ignored, because they could be from the infection," said Dr. Wang.

Dr. Wang says these strokes will come on in the later stages of the illness, and when asked the long-term effects of patients who had a stroke, he says it is still to early to tell.

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

