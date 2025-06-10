Valley photographer travels to Jamaica to take school photos

article

The Brief After selling her business, a Valley photographer now travels to continue pursuing her love of photography. Gail Roser takes school photos of children in Jamaica.



If you have school-aged children, there's a good chance their school photo has been snapped by local photographer Gail Roser.

For decades, she's been capturing smiling faces in American classrooms in the East Valley and documenting memorable moments for youth sports teams. Roser also takes seasonal photos for families, and it was during one of these sessions she was introduced to the Great Shape Inc. organization.

What they're saying:

"How I got involved is a gentleman and his wife, he played Santa in my studio when I had it, and he's always saying, ‘Gail, we’ve never had a photographer go to Jamaica and you really should go,'" she said. "But I couldn't at the time because it's when we do school pictures in the fall. So when I sold my business five years ago, I said I have time to go."

The organization has many branches, including dental, medical, and the super kids division Gail is involved in. This branch focuses on literacy in schools. At first, Gail filled in where needed, but soon after, she did what she does best: She pulled out her camera, hoping to give the students something they'd never had before – a simple, professional school portrait.

"The second week, I was able to photograph three schools and take their pictures, and I forgot my tripod, so I had my camera in my hand and we kind of just run them through like we do here in the United States," Roser said. "Thirty seconds per kid taking the pictures, and then I would go back to the resort and print a picture for each kid."

From that first click of the shutter, Gail knew she'd been changed. For many of the students, they had never sat for a professional photo before or seen themselves printed clearly on glossy paper, eyes bright, posture proud, a wide smile frozen in a moment.

(Gail Roser)

"The kids aren't used to seeing a camera, and it's digital, so they can see their picture right after I take it," Roser explained. "They are just all over you, and they're so excited. Their schools are in jungles… things we take for granted they appreciate."

Gail had come to Jamaica with her camera and a willingness to help, but it's the people who give her something lasting.

"One recorded the P.E. teacher with his photo, and his reaction was magical," Roser said. "He was like, 'It's so much appreciated, it's love.' And he just loved his photo, so it was pretty special, even to see an adult react like that, and the children, they just love it."

"There was one little girl. She was super, super tiny, and the shyest one of all. So the first year, I got to do her school pictures,so those three years I get to see her grow up now. The hugs you get and the tears they give you when you're leaving, is pretty memorable. They just really just appreciate so much of what you do."

(Gail Roser)

And every year, Gail thinks of ways to improve the students' and staff's experience.

"The first year, they're running around with the pictures, and they're so excited, and I'm like, ‘They're never going to make it home,’ so the second year I bought packages so they're protected."

"My first year it was like 2,000 kids and plus the staff," she said. "This year, we're going to three new schools and they're a little smaller. There's like 200 kids and the other is 500 kids. We also try to do pictures for the teachers too I give the USB to the principal to put them on the walls."

(Gail Roser)

Gail gives back here in the states as well. She takes photos of shelter pets in hopes of getting them adopted. As for her Jamaica trips, she pays out-of-pocket for most of the media and photography supplies. Her next trip is in the fall.

