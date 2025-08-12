Vets urge vigilance as canine distemper outbreak spreads

The Brief An outbreak of canine distemper is being reported in the Valley, affecting both coyotes and some dogs. Officials are urging dog owners to vaccinate their pets to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Signs of distemper in dogs include fever, runny eyes, vomiting, and pneumonia. Experts advise avoiding contact with wildlife, as the virus can be transmitted through a brief interaction with an infected animal.



A new warning for dog owners has been issued as cases of canine distemper are on the rise in the Valley and across the nation.

The outbreak is being found in both coyotes and some dogs brought to Arizona Humane Society campuses.

Veterinarians are urging dog owners to be vigilant to prevent further spread.

What they're saying:

Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, a wildlife veterinarian with Arizona Game and Fish, said this is the first outbreak of its kind they have been able to identify in quite some time.

The department was first alerted to odd behavior in some East Valley coyotes around mid-June.

"They were salivating, they were acting sick, they were lethargic and depressed. Some of them had some seizures," Dr. Justice-Allen said.

Testing ruled out rabies and led wildlife managers to conclude that a canine distemper outbreak was occurring.

Dr. Justice-Allen says one potential reason for the outbreak is the higher number of coyotes being recorded in some urban areas.

"Any time you have an increased number of animals, you're more likely to see more outbreaks of any type," she said.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is also seeing more cases of distemper.

In a statement sent to FOX 10, AHS said, "Dog owners should take notice of the increase in reports of canine distemper in coyotes, especially those living in the East Valley. Distemper is highly contagious, and if a domestic dog has an encounter with a sick coyote, they are at risk of contracting the disease. Stray and unvaccinated dogs are at a higher risk which is why we have seen an increase in dogs with the disease entering our care. The best way to protect your dog is to vaccinate. Several animal welfare organizations across Maricopa County offer affordable vaccinations for pets, including the Arizona Humane Society."

Why you should care:

Canine distemper can be deadly.

Experts say it's important for dog owners to avoid wildlife when out with their dogs, as a brief interaction with an infected animal is enough to transfer the virus.

Signs of distemper in dogs include extremely high temperatures, runny noses and eyes, vomiting, loss of appetite and pneumonia.

Above all, vaccinations are the key to keeping dogs safe.

"If you get your pup their shots on a regular basis, you know, if they're 8 weeks old, and you do the three vaccination series, they are not going to get canine distemper as long as they weren't sick with it before they got their vaccine," Dr. Justice-Allen said.

Game and Fish says other pets like cats, horses, or goats cannot get the virus.

It's important to note that none of the animals in this report were diagnosed with distemper.

What you can do:

The Arizona Humane Society can help schedule an appointment to get a dog vaccinated. Click here for vaccine information.