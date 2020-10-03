Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Pence to host campaign rally in Peoria on Oct. 8

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
Vice President Mike Pence in Arizona on Sept. 18

PEORIA, Ariz. - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Peoria on Oct. 8 to host a "Make America Great Again" rally, his second trip to Arizona in the past four weeks.

The rally will be held at TYR Tactical at 11:30 a.m. Thursday -- the same day that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Arizona.

This news comes as Donald Trump was forced to postpone rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff on Oct. 5 and 6 after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. 

Pence had visited the state in September for a roundtable at Grand Canyon University and a "Veterans for Trump" event as part of an effort to solidify support for the president's reelection campaign.

