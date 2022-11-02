Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Yuma County

Video captures moment Airbus Beluga is struck by lightning

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 12:50PM
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Dash-cam video shows plane hit by lightning

An Airbus Beluga, one of the world's largest planes, was hit by lighting moments after taking off from Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, U.K. (Credit: Glenn Smethurst via Storyful)

UNITED KINGDOM - One of the world’s largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga XL5, was hit by lightning while taking off from Hawarden Airport in Flintshire, North Wales, on Tuesday. 

A dramatic dashcam video captured the moment when the plane was struck by the bolt.

lightning4.jpg

Dashcam video captured the moment when the plane was struck by the bolt. (Glenn Smethurst via Storyful)

According to North Wales Live, the aircraft was en route to Hamburg, Germany, before being hit. The flight was able to continue toward its destination as normal.

Following the strike, people reported hearing a huge "explosion" sound and a bright white flash, the local news organization reported. 

RELATED: Sole survivor of lightning strike outside White House speaks out

Residents also reported issues with their TV signals and internet connections following the lightning strike.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.
 