VIDEO: Concrete truck goes up in ball of flame in Richardson

A concrete boom pump caught fire near the intersection of E Collins Boulevard and Glenville Road in Richardson, Texas, less than 30 minutes north of Dallas, on Wednesday afternoon.

SKY 4 spotted the fire shortly before 2 p.m.

Richardson's fire chief said a boom from the truck got stuck in some power lines.

Richardson Fire is currently blocking the road.

The flames appeared to mostly be out by 2:05 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Oncor's website shows more than 100 customers have lost power in the area of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more info.