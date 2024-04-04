Video: Large alligator wrangled by child on Florida highway

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
7
High Wind Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Video: Large alligator wrangled by child on Florida highway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 4, 2024 1:41pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News

Watch: Child helps wrangle gator

Courtesy: Henry Coleman III via Storyful

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video captured the moment a child helped wrangle a large alligator on a Jacksonville expressway on Monday. 

Footage recorded by Henry Coleman III and obtained by Storyful showed a man and the child taping the alligator's mouth shut while wrangling it. It all unfolded in the middle of a Jacksonville highway. 

The video shows the alligator making its way under a police vehicle, but the trapper manages to grab it with a catch pole. 

READ: Florida gator mating season begins soon: Here’s what to know

child-alligator-wrangling.jpg

The trapper can then be seen handing the pole to the child, who was standing near the police vehicle. Both the trapper and child then managed to tape the gator up and place it in the trunk of their car.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a state program works to trap alligators in developed areas and bring them to a more natural area for them to reside. That program is known as the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

It uses contracted alligator trappers throughout Florida to remove alligators that the FWC deems a nuisance. Alligators that are at least four feet long and could pose a potential threat to people, pets and property are considered a nuisance, wildlife officials said.

Storyful contributed to this report. 

WATCH FOX13 NEWS:

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter