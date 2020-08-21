Expand / Collapse search
Video shows large group of Baylor students gathering amid social distancing restrictions

Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

Video shows large group of Baylor students gathering amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions

Credit: @cassienataro via Storyful

WACO, Texas - A large group of students with Baylor University gathered ahead of the scheduled start of classes, defying the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

Footage of the gathering shows a large group of people socializing.

Uploader Cassie Nataro wrote, “Dear Freshmen congregating on Fountain Mall: have fun Zooming from your parents’ dining room in a week.”

The video was posted on Thursday, August 20, the same day the school warned students about expulsion for violating COVID-19 policies.

Baylor University retweeted the video, responding, “REMINDER: If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy.”

As of August 21, Texas reported having had about 588,000 cases of COVID-19 and 11,181 deaths from it.

Storyful contributed to this article 