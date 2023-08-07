A viral video captures local legend, ‘Macaroni Tony,’ in a shocking altercation at the Houston Galleria shopping mall after allegations of inappropriate behavior towards two teenage sisters.

The incident involved a confrontation that turned physical, resulting in the 73-year-old public figure being beaten by the family on Saturday evening.

Macaroni Toni has been a notable figure in Houston and usually carries what many call a ‘pimp feather.’ A similar object is what allegedly lead to his beating at the Galleria.

The video shows Macaroni Tony on the floor, taking multiple punches and stomps from the family.

The altercation allegedly happened after Macaroni Tony attempted to touch an 18-year-old and her 13-year-old sister with what some refer to as his "pimp feather." The sisters reported the incident to their father, who was also at the mall.

Karinesha Jackson, the 18-year-old seen in the viral video, recounted her experience in an interview with Isiah Carey, The Isiah Factor Uncensored host.

Jackson says Macaroni Tony attempted to touch her behind with the feather, prompting her to move away. She says he then approached her 13-year-old sister, and when they confronted him, he walked away but continued to stare at them.

Feeling uncomfortable, Jackson told her father what transpired, who was also at the mall with other family members. Jackson's family engaged in a verbal altercation with Macaroni Tony, which quickly escalated into a physical fight, leading to Tony's assault.

Macaroni Tony took to social media to share his side of the story in a series of posts stating, "They tried to kill me. Imagine a 73-year-old person getting beat down in Galleria Mall in front of lots of people, and nobody stopped it. Plus, it's on the internet to see. 73-year-old man beat down bad; I could have died!!"

It's not clear what type of injuries Tony sustained from the assault, but he posted a photo of his swollen, bruised face with his GoFund account information asking for help with lawyer fees and medical bills.

The viral video shows Macaroni Tony struggling to get up and bleeding after sustaining multiple injuries during the altercation (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe account set up by Ronald Thomas)

In an interview with Jackson and her mother, Porsha Anderson, the Isiah Factor Uncensored will provide more details of this altercation tonight on FOX 26.

The interview delves into their perspective on the incident, shedding light on their feelings of discomfort and their decision to involve other family members in the situation.