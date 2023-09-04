Voodoo Doughnut opens Sept. 7 in Tempe

Voodoo Doughnut, based in Portland, is opening its first Arizona location on Thursday, Sept. 7 in Tempe.

It's located near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road, not far from the ASU campus.

The business makes more than 50 different types of doughnuts and is famous for its "bacon maple bar."

At its Tempe location, the company says there are two spinning cases that display the colorful doughnuts and what it describes as "show-stopping chandeliers."

Artists have also been busy painting murals inside and outside of the building before the doors open.

"We are working on this exterior mural, trying to incorporate some ASU elements into it since that is where we are right now," said muralist Courtney Dean.

She adds, "We worked on some stuff inside. There was another mural artist here. Her name is Nicole. She painted a mural of the Voodoo logo inside that people can take pictures in front of once they get their doughnuts and whatnot. Then I painted a 30-foot-long saying on one of the walls. You can't miss it. When you get in there, you're going to see it."

The business opens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 7.

A portion of the sales that day will go to a nonprofit group called Tempe Community Action Agency which serves those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Map of where the location is at: