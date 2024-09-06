Expand / Collapse search
Democratic VP candidate Tim Walz set to arrive in Phoenix on Sept. 10

Updated  September 6, 2024 3:00pm MST
Tim Walz
(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Phoenix on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to rally for the Democratic ticket in the upcoming November election.

Walz will arrive in Phoenix on the heels of a visit to Nevada for an event sponsored by the Harris Victory Fund earlier in the day before an expected arrival at 11 AM at Sky Harbor Airport. 

He is expected to attend political events in Phoenix and deliver remarks at 5:30 PM, according to a release.

It is not clear how much time he will spend in Arizona.

It will be Walz's second visit to to Phoenix since being named the Vice Presidential candidate and comes on the heels of Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance's multi-day trip to the Grand Canyon State that wrapped up on Sept. 5.

Interestingly, both candidates have been pegged as the headpiece of each respective campaign in the southwest, despite the fact that both candidates represent states in the rust belt. 