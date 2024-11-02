VP candidates make final push in AZ; Man found dead in a Phoenix park | Nightly Roundup

article

From the two vice presidential candidates campaigning in Arizona to a man found dead on a park bench in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 2, 2024.

1. JD Vance and Tim Walz were in Arizona making their final campaign push before Election Day

Both of the vice presidential candidates rallied in Arizona. JD Vance was in the Valley while Walz was rallying voters in Flagstaff and Tucson.

2. A man was found dead in a park in Phoenix

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in Phoenix. Police were originally called to the scene for an injured person.

3. Tyler Freeman, alleged Gilbert Goon, sentenced to prison

A member of the so-called Gilbert Goons was sentenced to more than two years in prison for two assaults that occurred in the East Valley.

4. Chiptole makes changes to portion sizes after customer complaints

Chipotle has heard your complaints, and they are reacting accordingly. Protests over a reduction in portion sizes for the restaurant chain's entrées prompted the restaurant to readjust and bring back the bigger scoops.

5. A beer can was used to track a suspect in a murder

Detectives were able to use a beer can that was left at a murder scene to track down a murder suspect in Montana.

