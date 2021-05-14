Walt Disney World updates mask policy, effective Saturday

Face coverings for guests at Walt Disney World Resort will no longer be required when outdoors beginning on Saturday, and similar to an announcement made earlier Friday by Universal Orlando, masks will still be required when indoors and in ride queues.

"Starting May 15, face coverings for guests will be optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News, "with the exception that guests must wear face coverings from the entrances at all attractions, theaters or transportation and throughout those experiences..".

Based on these updates, guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit. Social distancing guidelines still apply.



Visit Disney's Know Before You Go web page for more details and the latest information on our health and safety guidelines.

