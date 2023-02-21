Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Washington avalanche: 3 believed dead after snowslide near Leavenworth

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle
Moon_over_Colchuck article

Moon over Colchuck Peak at sunrise, with Colchuck Glacier at left. (Laurel F/Flickr/Creative Commons)

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Three people are presumed dead after an avalanche near Leavenworth, Washington on Sunday.

According ot the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), the avalanche happened on Feb. 19 at Colchuck Peak, southwest of Leavenworth.

There were six people in the group of backcountry travelers. Three of them are suspected to have been buried in the snow. Authorities do not believe any of those three survived.

One person was injured and evacuated by search-and-rescue crews.

NWAC officials said rescue efforts were ongoing as of Tuesday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and NWAC were working together on rescue operations.

As of Tuesday, avalanche danger was listed at high or considerable for the Washington Cascades, according to NWAC.

NWAC.jpg

Avalanche danger listed as high or moderate on Feb. 21, 2023. (Northwest Avalanche Center)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Cascades above 2,000 feet.

WARNING.png

FOX 13 forecasters say between six and 12 inches of additional snow could fall by the afternoon. Gusts to 35-45 mph will lead to blowing snow and dropping visibility.

Snow-Model-Accumulation-Several.png

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.