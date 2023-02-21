Watch: Rarely-seen giant Pacific octopus spotted swimming in Oregon tide pool

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Watch: Rarely-seen giant Pacific octopus spotted swimming in Oregon tide pool

By Angeli Gabriel
Wild Nature
Watch: Giant Pacific octopus seen swimming in Oregon tidepool

A video released on Thursday shows a giant Pacific octopus crawling through the Yaquina Head tide pools in northwestern Oregon. (Courtesy: Luke Smith / Bureau of Land Management)

YAQUINA HEAD, Ore. - Recent video from the U.S. Department of the Interior shows a giant Pacific octopus crawling through the Yaquina Head tide pools in northwestern Oregon.

According to the Department of the Interior, while giant Pacific octopuses may visit this location often, the animals are only spotted a few times a year. 

In the video, the red octopus can be seen lurking right below the water’s surface, reaching its arms forward to move through the shallow pools. As its arms unfurl, the octopus flashes their pale, peach underside lined with suction cups.

The animal’s head breaches the surface for a brief moment before the animal fully submerges itself again.

octopus fw1

A giant Pacific octopus crawls through a tide pool in Oregon. (Luke Smith / Bureau of Land Management / FOX Weather)

It then crawls over to shelter under a rock. There, the octopus can be seen changing its color and texture from red and smooth to brown and mottled in an attempt to camouflage itself.

88a4ebe8-fw2.jpg

The barely visible giant Pacific octopus begins to transform itself to match the nearby rock. (Luke Smith / Bureau of Land Management / FOX Weather)

The giant Pacific octopus and other cephalopods are able to change their color and texture due to specific capabilities in their skin, according to the Smithsonian.

Just below their skin’s surface are thousands of cells that allow the octopus to either adjust the type and amount of color pigment or mirror back the colors of their environment. To change their skin’s texture, cephalopods can control the size of projections on their skin to create features from small bumps to tall spikes.

Because of these capabilities, the giant Pacific octopus in the video was able to transform its skin to match the rock it was hiding under.

The Smithsonian also noted that the giant Pacific octopus is a highly intelligent creature. This intelligence not only allows the animal to camouflage itself, but it allows it to imitate other species of octopus.

In addition to being intelligent, the giant Pacific octopus is also the largest octopus on the planet. While the octopus in the video was small, said the Department of the Interior, other giant Pacific octopuses can grow as large as 16 feet long from one end of an arm to another.

