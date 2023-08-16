Expand / Collapse search
Watch the first trailer for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'

By Austin Williams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are seen filming "Maestro" in Central Park on May 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES - Bradley Cooper has returned to the director's seat with his upcoming biopic about the renowned conductor, Leonard Bernstien.  

Netflix dropped the first trailer for "Maestro," which follows Bernstien and his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre, portrayed by Carey Mulligan. 

Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Eric Parkinson, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy also star in the film. 

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are credited as producers alongside Cooper. 

"Maestro" will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and stream to Netflix on Dec. 20. 