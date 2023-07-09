Watch: Young dancing siblings go viral

A young brother and sister from California are going viral for their adorable dance moves.

Andie,10, and Melanie, 8, from Visalia, love to dance together to Hispanic music songs, as evidenced by the many videos shared by their mother Karla.

Karla told FOX TV Stations the siblings began dancing together at a family party when Andie was 4 and Melanie had just turned 3.

Karla started sharing their videos on social media, and it didn’t take long for them to become internet sensations.

Since then, the siblings have gotten a sponsor who provides them with merchandise and brings them to shows with famous Hispanic bands. Andie and Melanie are also part of the TikTok Creativity Program Beta that pays them for content.

"I am definitely a very proud mom!" Karla said.