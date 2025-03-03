Water Fire: Part of St. John's community forced to evacuate

article

The Brief Evacuation orders have been issued for the St. Johns area due to a brush fire. According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) and WildCAD, the brush fire is now named the Water Fire.



On March 3, Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness stated on Facebook, "As a result of a brush fire near Water Street, the Apache County Sheriff's Office and Apache County Emergency Management have recommended that the following areas be placed on a "GO" mode on the Ready, Set, Go model.

What we know:

The evacuation affects the following:

All residents on Water Street and surrounding areas

Everyone north of W. Cleveland and between North 2nd West and HWY191

ACEMP says to please avoid the area. Just before 3 p.m., they posted another message on Facebook:

"IF YOU ARE SEEN GOING AROUND POLICE BARRICADES, YOU WILL BE SUBJECT TO CITATION

Please avoid the area of N 2nd W to HWY 191 north of W Cleveland Street in St Johns. DO NOT GO AROUND POLICE CAR BARRICADES! First responders are having a hard time reaching the scene."

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire has not been released.

What they're saying:

The Arizona Emergency Information network lists "GO! - Evacuate" as:

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

5 P’s of Evacuation

People and Pets and other animals/livestock and supplies.

Prescriptions with dosages, medicines, medical equipment, vision and hearing aids, batteries and power cords, face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Papers including important documents (hard copies and/or electronic copies saved on external hard drives or thumb drives), insurance papers, contacts.

Personal Needs including clothing, water, baby supplies, food, cash, credit cards, first aid kits, phones, and chargers. Items for people with access and/or functional needs, such as older adults and children.

Priceless items including photos, irreplaceable mementos and other valuables.

For more information about the Ready, Set, Go program, see https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.