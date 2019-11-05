Wayfair creeps out customer by calling her as she browsed site: 'This was nothing less than horrifying'

Wayfair knows a little too much about what you need.

A young woman claims that while she was checking out the Wayfair website, she received a phone call from a Wayfair employee. Based on his statements, it seemed as if Wayfair was monitoring her activity on the website at that moment.

Wayfair, on the other hand, claims that the whole thing was seemingly a coincidence.

Ariel Dumas shared her experience on Twitter, posting, “I'm looking at Wayfair and my phone just rang — an unknown number. Picked it up, and it was a Wayfair employee saying they noticed I was browsing their website so happy creepy Halloween I guess.”

Dumas continued on to say she explained to the man who called how uncomfortable it made her. While she acknowledged that he sounded “honestly very sorry,” she concluded her story by posting, “I told him I appreciated his passion for customer service but could he please send the message up the chain that this was nothing less than horrifying and he readily agreed to do so.”

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Wayfair said, "We have recently tested outbound calls to a very small number – less than 1 percent – of customers to assist them in the shopping process. However, we do not make any outbound phone calls based on real-time site activity. In all cases, customers receive an introductory email from the team prior to any phone outreach.

"Many customers find this helpful, especially when shopping high consideration categories such as flooring, plumbing and upholstery. We greatly value our customers’ feedback and are taking it all into consideration as we evaluate this program."

