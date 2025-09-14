Waymo involved in deadly Tempe crash, PD says

The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash overnight in Tempe involving another car and a Waymo vehicle. The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard and is currently under investigation by police.



A motorcyclist was killed in a Tempe crash overnight involving another car and a Waymo, the police department said.

What we know:

The Sept. 14 crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

"One individual was transported to the hospital. The individual died. The individual who died was the motorcyclist," police said.

Waymo said no one was inside its car.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in the crash.

What they're saying:

Waymo is a self-driving autonomous car that you can order a ride from using its app, similar to Uber or Lyft.

Waymo released a statement about the crash, saying, "Safety is our highest priority at Waymo. We are deeply saddened by this event and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and regulators."

Map of the area where the crash happened