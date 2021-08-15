'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm

A Valley church closed its doors Sunday after severe monsoon storms destroyed the roof and flooded the building on Friday night.

Jagged debris still covers the ground. As the heavens opened up in the Phoenix metro area, water piled high on the roof of the Moon Valley Bible Church.

"We were shocked," said Pastor Bob Kerry with the north Phoenix church.

Kerry said his team arrived at the church this weekend to see water gushing out from every door. Inside, his team sloshed through inches of water.

"About 4 inches of water throughout the entire facility," Kerry said. "About a 30,000 square foot facility, and we had 4 inches of water everywhere."

Water could be seen pouring out of the pipes. When the ceiling broke through, the main sprinkler pipe broke, flooding the church.

Before what should have been a weekly service, the hallways are lined by plastic tubes drying out the floors and carpets. Extension cords are everywhere.

The building will take some time to repair before weekly worshipping can return.

"Our building doesn’t define us, our people do," said the pastor. "This doesn’t prevent us from bringing life to our community. It’s just a hassle."

This week, they are airing a pre-recorded virtual service for the congregation.

While a massive hole may now be punched into the ceiling, Kerry says their foundation is still strong.

"We keep going," Kerry said.

More on Moon Valley Bible Church: https://moonvalleybible.org/

