'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:46 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Coconino County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 8:53 PM MDT until SUN 9:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County

'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm

By
Published 
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm

Monsoon storms caused a roof collapse and flooding Moon Valley Bible Church on Friday night.

PHOENIX - A Valley church closed its doors Sunday after severe monsoon storms destroyed the roof and flooded the building on Friday night.

Jagged debris still covers the ground. As the heavens opened up in the Phoenix metro area, water piled high on the roof of the Moon Valley Bible Church.

"We were shocked," said Pastor Bob Kerry with the north Phoenix church.

Kerry said his team arrived at the church this weekend to see water gushing out from every door. Inside, his team sloshed through inches of water.

"About 4 inches of water throughout the entire facility," Kerry said. "About a 30,000 square foot facility, and we had 4 inches of water everywhere."

Water could be seen pouring out of the pipes. When the ceiling broke through, the main sprinkler pipe broke, flooding the church.

Before what should have been a weekly service, the hallways are lined by plastic tubes drying out the floors and carpets. Extension cords are everywhere.

The building will take some time to repair before weekly worshipping can return.

"Our building doesn’t define us, our people do," said the pastor. "This doesn’t prevent us from bringing life to our community. It’s just a hassle."

This week, they are airing a pre-recorded virtual service for the congregation.

While a massive hole may now be punched into the ceiling, Kerry says their foundation is still strong.

"We keep going," Kerry said.

More on Moon Valley Bible Church: https://moonvalleybible.org/

More Arizona news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 