Weekend freeway closures scheduled for I-10

article

There are more freeway closures you need to be aware of this weekend, starting with another closure so crews can continue working on the new Loop 202 interchange on Interstate 10.

I-10 east will close at 75th Avenue on Friday at 9 p.m. and re-open on Saturday at 10 a.m. Drivers will need to exit and then re-enter at 75th Ave.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says 75th Avenue will be closed in both directions at I-10, as will the eastbound on-ramps at 91st and 83rd avenues. However, eastbound I-10 drivers can exit and travel either north or south on 75th Avenue.

67th Avenue will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday, along with the eastbound off-ramp and westbound off-ramp at 67th Avenue. The westbound frontage road will be closed between 59th and 67th avenues.

"Drivers travelling north on 67th Avenue can enter eastbound I-10 by using the eastbound frontage road," stated ADOT officials.

So be sure to allow extra time for travel.