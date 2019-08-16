Weekend freeway closures scheduled for I-10, L-101, I-17

There are a lot of freeway closures happening this weekend. The westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between 51st and 67th Avenues from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Several westbound ramps just ahead of the closure will also be closed.

The westbound Loop 101 will be closed between Hayden and Scottsdale Road from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

At the same time, the southbound Loop 101 will be closed at Ray Road.

Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions at Pinnacle Peak from 10 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

More information: https://www.azdot.gov/media/News/news-release/2019/08/15/adot-s-weekend-freeway-travel-advisory-(aug.-16-19)