Westbound US-60 traffic in Mesa flows once again after crash involving a pedestrian

Westbound traffic came to a crawl on US-60 in Mesa at Val Vista Drive Saturday afternoon following a crash, but it's flowing once again.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash was between three cars and a person on the freeway. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We're working to learn more details about the crash and what may have caused it.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.