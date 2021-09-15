What new findings from North Atlantic Jet Stream research mean for Arizona

Weather conditions could become more dramatic in the future, according to researchers at the University of Arizona.

After new discoveries on the North Atlantic Jet Stream, the new findings mean areas that are dry could become dryer and wet areas could become even wetter.

This is something to pay attention to, researchers say.

A jet stream, according to the National Weather Service, "are relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The winds blow from west to east in jet streams but the flow often shifts to the north and south. Jet streams follow the boundaries between hot and cold air."

Climate systems researchers at UArizona made the discovery about the jet stream.

Matt Osman, a postdoctoral researcher at the Climate Systems Center at UArizona, says, "It impacts things like temperature and precipitation changes both on week-to-week time from but also decade-to-decade."

The findings show it could migrate outside of its normal range as early as 2060 and that means if greenhouse gas emissions continue at this pace, it could lead to severe weather like floods, droughts and heatwaves.

What's this mean for Arizona?

As for Arizona, researchers say models predict it would get hotter. "Arizona for most greenhouse gas emissions scenarios will become hotter and dryer and part of that is in part because of the jet stream," Osman said.

It's not all bad news.

Researchers say that this study was made to serve as a warning.

"The trajectory of climate change at large in the future is in our hands these are scenarios of the models – they are not truth. The future is in our control," Osman said.

