Washington state vaccine lottery: King County mechanic wins $1M grand prize

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
12
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:36 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:07 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:03 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:15 PM MST, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Washington state vaccine lottery: King County mechanic wins $1M grand prize

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
Q13 FOX

Gov. Inslee announces grand prize winner of state's vaccine lottery

A motorcycle mechanic in his 20s from north King County won the $1M grand prize in Washington state's vaccine lottery.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The grand prize winner of Washington state's Shot of a Lifetime vaccine lottery was announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday. 

Kameron M., a motorcycle mechanic in his early 20s whose full last name wasn't shared, is the lucky resident who became $1 million richer for getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine before June 30.

Kameron, of north King County, said he didn't know about the incentive until he got a call from his mom, who the state tracked down when they were unable to reach Kameron – his phone is set up to screen unknown numbers and potential scams, he said at a press conference Friday.  

vax lottery

Gov. Inslee announced a mechanic from north King County won the $1 million grand prize in the state's vaccine lottery.

Kameron added that he chose to get the vaccine because he wanted to keep his family and peers safe. 

"I don't want to tell people what they have to do," Kameron said. "I just want them to do what they feel is right."

He said his next move is to find a financial advisor and that he won't be quitting his job. 

Previous drawings with $250,000 prizes took place throughout June, as did other winnings, including Guaranteed Education Tuition credits for vaccinated individuals ages 12 to 17. The incentive, which applied to those who got their first shot last month as well as residents already vaccinated, was announced June 3.

"I hope that people feel good about the fact that they are giving a great gift to people in their family and where they work and go to school," said Inlsee of those who have been vaccinated. "It's better than $1 million."

UNCLAIMED PRIZES: Over 100 prizes unclaimed in vaccine lottery

The announcement comes days after the state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 70% of Washington residents 16 and older had at least one shot of a vaccine. 

According to a state DOH analysis, the lottery incentive increased vaccination rates by 24% across all ages. Inslee shared these data on Twitter and noted that accounts for nearly 30,000 additional jabs. 

$1 million dollar prize for vaccine lottery

This is the last drawing of the Washington vaccine lottery. Aside from the cash prize, the lottery winner will receive additional prizes including an X-box and Seahawks tickets. 69.8% of those 16 and older in Washington have received one dose of the vaccine while 61.9% are fully vaccinated.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram