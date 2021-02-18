Wife left devastated after husband was shot dead in Glendale

New surveillance video released by Glendale Police shows a deadly shooting near a liquor store, and now, investigators need help finding the shooting suspect, his passenger, and the suspect's vehicle.

The victim in the incident is identified by authorities as 32-year-old Tyler Helies-Milligan.

"I just got shot at by a guy in a truck?" Tyler's brother was heard saying in a 911 call.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, near 67th Avenue and Glendale. Tyler's brother told dispatchers that a bullet grazed him, with the shot coming from a gray or primer quad cab, late 90s to early 2000s Chevrolet pickup truck.

Moments later, Tyler gets out of the driver's seat, and the driver of the truck was seen opening fire in the video.

Wife devastated over killing

Just earlier that night - Tyler was with his wife, Amanda Breen. She thought he'd come back after getting cigarettes, not knowing she would never see him again.

"That little quick kiss, you know, that you give before they walk out the door, I didn't think that was gonna be my last one," said Breen. "It's hard. It's definitely hard because nobody deserves this. We were actually talking about going to get our rings sized this weekend."

First responders tried life-saving measures, but Tyler did not survive.

"Why somebody would do something like that to a complete stranger? Like how evil can you be?" said Breen.

Police say Tyler and his brother went to the store initially, and may have acknowledged the suspect and person of interest, but the brothers left before returning minutes later. No other interaction transpired.

"So, there was no fight, no scuffle," said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale Police. "We don't even believe there were any words exchanged."

The suspect vehicle has back-end damage, and is missing the front bumper. There's an orange area of potential paint above the passenger door, and discoloration to the rear passenger side of the tailgate. The passenger side tail light is not working.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s, with tattoos on both arms, short hair, a goatee, and wore ski goggles

Tyler was a father of three, sharing two kids with Breen. Their children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, have no idea their father is gone.

"I'm gonna miss the way he looks at our children, and those small things that truly matter," said Breen. "This is really hard. Like, I wish he was with us, you know?"

