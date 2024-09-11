Expand / Collapse search

Wildfire burns in Superstition Mountains; man pulled from Phoenix apartment fire l Morning News Brief

Published  September 11, 2024 9:48am MST
PHOENIX - Crews are battling a wildfire that sparked in the Superstition Mountains near Apache Junction; a man is in extremely critical condition after he was found unconscious in a north Phoenix apartment fire; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 11.

1. Wildfire sparks in East Valley

Siphon Fire: Wildfire burns in Superstition Mountains
Siphon Fire: Wildfire burns in Superstition Mountains

Crews are responding to a wildfire that sparked in a remote area of the Superstition Mountains. No structures are threatened.

2. Apartment fire leaves man in critical condition

Man critically injured in north Phoenix apartment fire
Man critically injured in north Phoenix apartment fire

A man is in extremely critical condition after he was found unconscious and not breathing in an apartment fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

3. Ruling upheld on transgender sports ban

Arizona’s ban on transgender athletes playing girls' school team sports remains blocked, court says
Arizona’s ban on transgender athletes playing girls' school team sports remains blocked, court says

A federal appeals court upheld a lower-court ruling that blocks Arizona from enforcing a law that bans transgender girls from playing on girls' school sports teams.

4. September 11 victims honored

9/11 victims honored at Tempe Healing Field

5. Hurricane Francine latest

Hurricane Francine updates: Louisiana braces for landfall
Hurricane Francine updates: Louisiana braces for landfall

As Hurricane Francine barrels towards Louisiana's coastline, a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected to impact the state today.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Windy and warm day in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Windy and warm day in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on Wednesday will be about 108°F. Temps are expected to drop beginning this weekend – we may see the 90s in the Valley by Sunday.