60K evacuated as massive wind-driven Silverado Fire rages in Orange County

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
15
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Breaking News

60K evacuated as massive wind-driven Silverado Fire rages in Orange County

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 13 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 11 Los Angeles

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An estimated 60,000 people in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fire that sparked in Orange County's Santiago Canyon after it jumped the 241 Freeway on Monday morning, fire officials said. 

Silverado Fire ignites in Orange County

Fire crews responded to a large brush fire that ignited in Orange County on the morning of Oct. 26.

The fire was initially reported at 10 acres at 6:47 a.m. and 30 minutes later, the fire had grown to 50 acres. The fire was expected to continue growing rapidly due to a Santa Ana wind event.

On Monday, winds were reported at 50-60 mph in the area. 

Currently, the massive blaze is at 500 acres with no containment.  

The area continued to get hit with strong winds. Just after 9:30 a.m., the flames jumped the 241 Freeway, which caused tens of thousands of residents to be evacuated, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents in the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard from Jamboree to Bake Parkway. 

The City of Irvine has provided a map for the evacuation zone

Irvine Evacuation Zone (City of Irvine)


In addition, the following elementary schools are under mandatory evacuation orders:

• Canyon View
• Santiago Hills
• Portola Springs
• Eastwood
• Stonegate
• Loma Ridge

The Irvine Unified School District said parents have been notified
 

Evacuations Centers

According to the Irvine Police Department, care and shelter facilities are available at the following locations:

•University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612

•Quail Hill Community Center: 39 Shady Canyon Dr, Irvine, CA 92603

Road closures

Due to the fire, lanes were closed in both directions on Highway 133 between Irvine Boulevard and Highway 241. 

Just before 9:30 a.m., the transition ramp to the northbound 241was closed and traffic was being diverted southbound.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo was getting battered by the ferocious winds and was asked to leave the area by fire officials. She has since moved to a safer location.

FOX 11’s Sandra Endo moved from path of destruction amid Silverado Fire

Watch as FOX 11's Sandra Endo was asked by fire crews to move while covering the Silverado Fire

RELATED: Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County

Crews were “aggressively attacking the fire with units en route,” the Orange County Fire Authority said. 

The howling winds continued to knock the flames across the hillside in the rugged terrain in the remote area.

As expected, the fire was causing poor air quality in surrounding communities. 

Cal Fire crews were assisting to knock down the flames. 

This is a breaking news story and FOX 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.