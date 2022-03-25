Winners! $50K and $100K lottery tickets sold in north Phoenix, Goodyear

Phoenix-area residents who played the Powerball on March 23 should check their tickets, because someone is about to be around $50,000 richer.

The Arizona Lottery says a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Superpumper convenience store near Cave Creek Road and Rose Garden Lane.

The lucky player matched four out of five numbers as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers are 31, 32, 37, 38, 48 with the Powerball number 24.

$100,000 Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Goodyear Walmart

In Goodyear, a $103,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot ticket was sold at a Walmart near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers.

The winning numbers for the March 24 drawing were 4, 8, 14, 23, and 40.

