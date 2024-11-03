Winter weather in Arizona; alleged assault at ASU | Nightly Roundup

From wet weather arriving to Arizona this weekend, to an alleged sexual assault at Arizona State University, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona weather forecast: Rain and snow arrive

Arizona is in for rain showers, thunderstorms, snow and cooler temperatures from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

2. 5 in court charged with felony conspiracy and theft

Five people appeared in court early this morning after a big bust of several vehicle thefts in the Valley.

3. ASU PD investigates reported sexual assault

The ASU Police Department is investigating after a female, who is not a student, reported she woke up on campus after being sexually assaulted.

4. Cardinals extend win streak after Bears defeat

Emari Demercado ran 53 yards for a touchdown just before halftime, James Conner added 107 yards on the ground and the surging Arizona Cardinals put together a dominant 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

5. Crash leaves 8 people injured, 2 kids in critical condition

A crash in Phoenix left eight people injured, including six pediatrics between the ages of seven to 15 years old.

