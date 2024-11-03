Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather in Arizona; alleged assault at ASU | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 3, 2024 7:49pm MST
From wet weather arriving to Arizona this weekend, to an alleged sexual assault at Arizona State University, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona weather forecast: Rain and snow arrive

Winter weather arrives to Phoenix, high country

Winter weather, including rain, snow and wind, arrived to Arizona and from the looks of the forecast, it's not going to end for a bit longer. Here's a look at some of the weather we saw on Sunday.

Arizona is in for rain showers, thunderstorms, snow and cooler temperatures from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

2. 5 in court charged with felony conspiracy and theft

Chop shop owner, 4 others charged with felony theft

Five defendants appeared in court, including alleged chop shop owner Jorge Aguilar, accused of conspiracy and theft pleading for a lower bond. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the story.

Five people appeared in court early this morning after a big bust of several vehicle thefts in the Valley. 

3. ASU PD investigates reported sexual assault

The ASU Police Department is investigating after a female, who is not a student, reported she woke up on campus after being sexually assaulted.

4. Cardinals extend win streak after Bears defeat

Emari Demercado ran 53 yards for a touchdown just before halftime, James Conner added 107 yards on the ground and the surging Arizona Cardinals put together a dominant 29-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

5. Crash leaves 8 people injured, 2 kids in critical condition

A crash in Phoenix left eight people injured, including six pediatrics between the ages of seven to 15 years old.

