Woman accused of attacking Mesa officers; Biden says he won't drop out of race l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 8, 2024 9:56am MST
morning brief july 8 article

PHOENIX - A woman accused of attacking three police officers at a Mesa apartment complex was arrested; Joe Biden says he is not leaving the presidential race after some Democrats called for him to drop out following his performance in the first debate against Donald Trump; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 8.

1. Mesa aggravated assault suspect arrested

Woman attacked Mesa officers at apartment complex, police say
A woman accused of attacking police officers at an apartment complex near Broadway and Extension Roads has been arrested.

2. Biden says he's not leaving 2024 race

Joe Biden 'declines' to step aside; wants 'drama to end'
The commander-in-chief wrote a letter to congressional Democrats reaffirming his plans to stay in the presidential race after his shaky performance in the first debate against Donald Trump.

3. Beryl makes landfall

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast. Read more here.

4. ‘Insane’ grocery receipt goes viral

A California family's massive Trader Joe's receipt recently went viral on social media, sparking a debate about which grocery stores are affordable for families. Read more here.

5. Neverland Ranch threatened by wildfire

Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch threatened by growing wildfire outside of Santa Barbara
Michael Jackson bought the 2,600-acre property in 1987 and owned it until his death in 2009. The property is now known as the Sycamore Valley Ranch.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Brutal heat continues in Phoenix
We may break a heat record on Monday in the Valley, as Phoenix is expected to see a high of 116°F, which would top the previous record of 115°F set in 1985.