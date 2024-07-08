Woman accused of attacking Mesa officers; Biden says he won't drop out of race l Morning News Brief
PHOENIX - A woman accused of attacking three police officers at a Mesa apartment complex was arrested; Joe Biden says he is not leaving the presidential race after some Democrats called for him to drop out following his performance in the first debate against Donald Trump; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 8.
1. Mesa aggravated assault suspect arrested
2. Biden says he's not leaving 2024 race
3. Beryl makes landfall
Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast. Read more here.
4. ‘Insane’ grocery receipt goes viral
A California family's massive Trader Joe's receipt recently went viral on social media, sparking a debate about which grocery stores are affordable for families. Read more here.