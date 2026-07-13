Woman accused of hitting pedestrian and crashing into home; 'Jurassic Park' star dies l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 13, 2026.
From an Arizona woman accused of dozens of charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a home to a "Jurassic Park" actor passing away after recovering from cancer, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 13.
1. "This industry needs people"
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Arizona's semiconductor industry faces a workforce need as chip production expands rapidly.
2. Woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into home
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JUST IN: A whopping 46 charges were filed against 32-year-old Ashley Nosie after she allegedly mowed down a pedestrian and then drove straight into a home with children inside.
3. "This is our 12th year of getting zero dollars from the state"
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Maricopa Community Colleges is giving the Arizona a failing grade, as they received zero dollars from the state for the 12th consecutive year.
4. ‘Jurassic Park’ star dies at 78
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Sam Neill, the actor best known for starring in Jurassic Park, has died at the age of 78.
5. Cyclosporiasis outbreak in U.S.
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According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), cyclosporiasis occurs in many countries and is most common in tropical and subtropical regions.
A look at today's weather
Rain chances will stick around throughout the week in Phoenix, and highs may even dip below the triple digits.
Click here for full forecast