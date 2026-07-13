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Woman accused of hitting pedestrian and crashing into home; 'Jurassic Park' star dies l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 13, 2026 10:02 AM MST
Published July 13, 2026 10:02 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, July 13, 2026.

From an Arizona woman accused of dozens of charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a home to a "Jurassic Park" actor passing away after recovering from cancer, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 13.

1. "This industry needs people"

Featured

Free Arizona semiconductor training program launches as chip industry expands
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Free Arizona semiconductor training program launches as chip industry expands

Arizona's semiconductor industry faces a workforce need as chip production expands rapidly.

2. Woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into home

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Arizona woman hit with staggering 46 charges after running down pedestrian, plowing car into home: cops
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Arizona woman hit with staggering 46 charges after running down pedestrian, plowing car into home: cops

JUST IN: A whopping 46 charges were filed against 32-year-old Ashley Nosie after she allegedly mowed down a pedestrian and then drove straight into a home with children inside.

3. "This is our 12th year of getting zero dollars from the state"

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Arizona funding fight: Maricopa Community Colleges decries 12 years of zero state aid
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Arizona funding fight: Maricopa Community Colleges decries 12 years of zero state aid

Maricopa Community Colleges is giving the Arizona a failing grade, as they received zero dollars from the state for the 12th consecutive year.

4. ‘Jurassic Park’ star dies at 78

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Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies at 78
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Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies at 78

Sam Neill, the actor best known for starring in Jurassic Park, has died at the age of 78.

5. Cyclosporiasis outbreak in U.S.

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CDC: Cyclosporiasis occurs in many countries, past US cases linked to imported produce
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CDC: Cyclosporiasis occurs in many countries, past US cases linked to imported produce

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), cyclosporiasis occurs in many countries and is most common in tropical and subtropical regions.

A look at today's weather

Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix
Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix

Rain chances throughout the week in Phoenix

Rain chances will stick around throughout the week in Phoenix, and highs may even dip below the triple digits.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews