Woman accused of hitting pedestrian and crashing into home; 'Jurassic Park' star dies l Morning News Brief

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From an Arizona woman accused of dozens of charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and crashing into a home to a "Jurassic Park" actor passing away after recovering from cancer, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 13.

1. "This industry needs people"

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2. Woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into home

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3. "This is our 12th year of getting zero dollars from the state"

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4. ‘Jurassic Park’ star dies at 78

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5. Cyclosporiasis outbreak in U.S.

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