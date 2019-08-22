Woman arrested, charged in connection to deadly wrong-way crash

article

A Glendale woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly wrong-way crash in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says 22-year-old Delilah Castillo has been arrested and booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, criminal damage and endangerment in connection to a wrong-way crash that happened on July 30 near the Loop 101 and Union Hills.

DPS says Castillo was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound in the southbound lanes when she hit another car driven by 20-year-old Laiquan Lemon.

Lemon was killed in the crash and Castillo was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS says Castillo was impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver of a third car involved in the crash was not injured.