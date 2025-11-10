Woman crosses border after CA pursuit; latest on SNAP benefits drama | Nightly Roundup

article

Woman led authorities on multi-county pursuit in California before crossing the border; Governor Katie Hobbs announces more funding to SNAP recipients in the state; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 10, 2025.

1. Woman crosses U.S.-Mexico Border after pursuit

A female driver in an allegedly stolen minivan was able to escape into Mexico after leading officers on a multi-county, hours-long pursuit across Southern California.

According to reports from our sister station in Los Angeles, the chase began in Thousand Oaks, which is located in Ventura County, and speeds exceeded 80mph at times.

2. More funding announced for SNAP recipients in Arizona

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (pictured) announced additional funding to support Arizona residents impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown and its disruption to SNAP benefits.

"The chaos, confusion, and continued delays from the Trump administration are causing real harm to the people of Arizona. Our families shouldn’t be used as leverage by Washington, D.C. politicians playing political games," the governor said.

3. People weigh in on proposed 50-year mortgage

Experts are speaking out on the 50-year mortgage option proposed by President Trump.

While Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William J. Pulte called the 50-year mortgage a "game changer," many industry analysts disagree.

4. Veterans Day deals this year

A number of businesses are offering discounts and special deals on Veterans Day as a way to honor those who served and are still serving.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day was established to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of those who served in World War I, when the conflict officially ended on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. It was given its current name in 1954.

5. Company releases list of popular baby names this year

BabyCenter, a popular parenting company and resource, released its annual baby name popularity and name trends reports.

The report notes that a number of names, like Blake, Justin, and boy names ending in -y, are dropping in popularity. Meanwhile, pop culture is still influencing baby names in a number of ways.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

