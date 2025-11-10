'Complete game changer': 50-year mortgage option proposed

The Brief A new proposal for a 50-year mortgage is being called a "complete game changer" by the federal housing director. The trade-off is lower monthly payments now for paying significantly more interest and taking much longer to build principal. It is currently not clear what the interest rate on the 50-year mortgage will be, which will determine its true financial benefit.



The next time you sign up for a mortgage, you might be committing to a 50-year loan.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, William J. Pulte, called the president's plan a "complete game changer," but does it do the trick?

What we know:

With a 50-year mortgage, it will take a long, long time before the payments make a dent into the principal. But, if lower monthly payments are what you're after, this could be the solution.

When asked about the new proposal, many college students hoping for a bright future weighed in.

"I don't know... it's my dream," student Nicole Macias said. "I don't care if it's really small, like a casita."

Nationally there's a lot of reasons many are not buying homes, including high upfront costs, interest rates, and wages. Now, President Donald Trump has floated a 50-year mortgage as a way to bring buyers in.

When presented with the trade-off—a lot more interest for a lower monthly payment—Macias replied, "Girl, bye."

The other side:

While Pulte called it a game changer, many industry analysts disagree.

Joel Berner, a Senior Economist at Realtor.com said it may not bring in more buyers.

"I don't think there are a ton of people who for the the difference between buying a home and not buying a home is the $200 a month they would save," Berner said.

Local perspective:

At the state level, Sindy Ready, President of the Arizona Association of Realtors at her listing in the Meridian at Biltmore Estates — a two-bed, two-bath. Finding cheaper homes is just hard for a first time buyer, so a 50-year mortgage might help some.

"It could be an option and it could be a piece of the puzzle. It may not be the ultimate solution," Ready said. "It’s difficult for a first-time homebuyer or someone to get into that to look for a lower price point."

By the numbers:

The preliminary numbers for a $400,000 mortgage show that interests rates can change, as can a down payment, but on average. you'd pay $230 less a month. But in the end, you'd pay an extra $425,000 in interest.

"If you look at the numbers and you really want to sit down with a professional lender and take a look at those numbers... it's really a small amount per month you'll be saving."

Berner believes the impact will be limited.

"The 50-year mortgage serves a very small sliver of the buying population. I think the effect would be really small," Berner said.

What we don't know:

What is not yet clear is the interest rate on a 50-year mortgage. Presumably, it would be higher than a 30-year loan, but by how much? If the interest is too high, it might wipe out any gains from a lower monthly payment.