Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, according to a police spokesperson, happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Officers were sent to the area at around 3:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult female pedestrian with serious injuries. The woman did not survive these injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

The vehicle involved in the crash, according to investigators, was a City of Phoenix sanitation truck.

"The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as the scene investigation is conducted," a portion of the statement reads. "What led up to the collision remains part of the ongoing investigation."

Area where the crash happened