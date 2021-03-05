Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies after being hit by car in south Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
South Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman has died after being hit by a car near 6th Avenue and Broadway Road on March 5, Phoenix police say.

Officers responded to the area early Friday morning and found her with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital, and her identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police that she had been crossing Broadway when a car driving eastbound hit her.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, police say.

