Woman dies after being hit by car in south Phoenix

A woman has died after being hit by a car near 6th Avenue and Broadway Road on March 5, Phoenix police say.

Officers responded to the area early Friday morning and found her with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital, and her identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police that she had been crossing Broadway when a car driving eastbound hit her.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, police say.

