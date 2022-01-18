Woman hospitalized after being burned in Phoenix RV fire

A woman has been hospitalized in extremely critical condition after she was burned in a motor home fire late Monday night in Phoenix.

According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to 43rd Avenue and Osborn just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 17 for reports of an RV on fire in the backyard of a home.

Once at the scene, firefighters quickly put out the fire, which was contained to the RV and did not spread to the house.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local trauma and burn center.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

