Woman injured, hit by driver in parking lot of Youngtown QuikTrip

Authorities say a woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a driver in the parking lot of a Youngtown QuikTrip.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the incident stemmed from an argument a woman had with a manager inside the convenience store just after 7 a.m. on March 28.

Following the argument, the woman left the QT, got into her car, and drove towards the convenience store, hitting another woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. MCSO says she is not a store employee.

The driver was also hospitalized. She has non-life-threatening injuries. Her identity was not released.

