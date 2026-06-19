Woman killed after suspected DUI driver runs red light, Phoenix police say

The Brief A 43-year-old woman died, and two other people were injured after a late-night, two-car crash in Phoenix on Thursday. Witnesses said a black pickup truck ran a red light at a high speed before slamming into a white passenger car, launching it into a local business. Phoenix police confirmed the 21-year-old pickup driver showed signs of impairment and will face charges once discharged from the hospital.



A 43-year-old woman is dead, and two other people are injured following a late-night, two-car crash Thursday involving a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.

What we know:

The fatal wreck occurred just before 11 p.m. near the busy intersection of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The black pickup truck and white passenger car sit behind police tape. (FOX 10)

"Witnesses reported a black pick-up truck was traveling [at] a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red light when it collided with a white passenger vehicle," responding Phoenix police officers wrote. "The impact of the collision the[n] caused the white vehicle to crash into the business and the black truck into a light pole."

Dig deeper:

The sedan's driver — identified as 43-year-old Cecilia Cisneros Cuadros — was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died. A 20-year-old passenger inside Cuadros’ vehicle survived the crash and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the 21-year-old male driver behind the wheel of the black pickup truck "showed signs of impairment." He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Phoenix PD confirmed that the suspect will be charged and booked into jail once he is released from medical custody. The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the suspect's name.