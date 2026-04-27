Woman with knife shot by officers in Phoenix, police say

The Brief An armed woman was shot by officers in Phoenix on April 27 near 40th Street and Indian School Road. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt. Indian School is closed in both directions from 40th to 42nd streets due to the incident.



A woman is expected to survive after being shot by officers early Monday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say a man reported seeing a woman near 40th Street and Indian School Road holding a knife at around 1 a.m. on April 27. The man told police when he asked the woman if she needed help, she swung the knife at him before leaving the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman, who was still holding the knife. Police say officers commanded the woman to stop, but she didn't comply and began walking toward a building where another person was standing outside.

Officers tried using less-lethal force to stop the woman, but when that didn't work, they shot the woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt and police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Why you should care:

Indian School is shut down in both directions from 40th to 42nd streets due to the incident.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified.

What's next:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 602-262-6151.

Map of area where the shooting happened: