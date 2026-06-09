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Bicyclist dead following Phoenix crash; Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 9, 2026 10:16 AM MST
Published June 9, 2026 10:16 AM MST
article

PHOENIX - Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist in north Phoenix; Trump promises response after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

1. North Phoenix crash left bicyclist dead

Featured

Bicyclist dead following crash in north Phoenix, driver in custody
article

Bicyclist dead following crash in north Phoenix, driver in custody

Police say a driver has been taken into custody following an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead in north Phoenix.

2. Crash leaves East Valley officer injured

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Mesa police officer hospitalized following crash: PD
article

Mesa police officer hospitalized following crash: PD

Mesa Police say one of their officers has been taken to the hospital following a crash that happened Monday night.

3. Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter

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Iran latest: Trump says Iran shot down US Apache chopper, says response imminent
article

Iran latest: Trump says Iran shot down US Apache chopper, says response imminent

President Trump posted to social media that the military confirmed to him that an Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was shot down by Iranian forces, promises a response.

4. Time is ticking for people to file Trader Joe's settlement claims

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Trader Joe’s customers have until Tuesday to file settlement claims
article

Trader Joe’s customers have until Tuesday to file settlement claims

The deadline for Trader Joe’s customers to file a claim in a class action lawsuit is Tuesday.

5. Search for answers after man was found dead in van

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Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van
article

Attorneys seek answers after Lorenzo Lopez is found dead in Mesa facility van

The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has retained legal counsel after he was found dead inside a Pathways for Life van on a 106-degree day in Mesa.

A look at your weather for today

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/9/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/9/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/9/26

We're expecting sunny skies, along with hot temperatures, for most of the week.

Get the Full Forecast

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