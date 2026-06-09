Bicyclist dead following Phoenix crash; Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist in north Phoenix; Trump promises response after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
1. North Phoenix crash left bicyclist dead
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Police say a driver has been taken into custody following an early morning crash that left a bicyclist dead in north Phoenix.
2. Crash leaves East Valley officer injured
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Mesa Police say one of their officers has been taken to the hospital following a crash that happened Monday night.
3. Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter
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President Trump posted to social media that the military confirmed to him that an Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was shot down by Iranian forces, promises a response.
4. Time is ticking for people to file Trader Joe's settlement claims
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The deadline for Trader Joe’s customers to file a claim in a class action lawsuit is Tuesday.
5. Search for answers after man was found dead in van
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The family of 36-year-old Lorenzo Lopez has retained legal counsel after he was found dead inside a Pathways for Life van on a 106-degree day in Mesa.
A look at your weather for today
We're expecting sunny skies, along with hot temperatures, for most of the week.
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