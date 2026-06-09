Bicyclist dead following Phoenix crash; Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter | Morning News Brief

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Driver in custody after crash kills bicyclist in north Phoenix; Trump promises response after claiming Iran shot down a U.S. helicopter; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

1. North Phoenix crash left bicyclist dead

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2. Crash leaves East Valley officer injured

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3. Trump claims Iran shot down U.S. helicopter

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4. Time is ticking for people to file Trader Joe's settlement claims

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5. Search for answers after man was found dead in van

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