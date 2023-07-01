Expand / Collapse search
Woman stabbed at Murphy Park in Glendale, no arrests made

By FOX 10 Staff
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A suspect wanted for stabbing a woman at Murphy Park in downtown Glendale remains on the loose, police say.

The crime happened on June 1 just before 4:30 a.m. near Velma Teague Library.

A man armed with a 12-inch knife stabbed a woman in the leg before running away, according to Silent Witness. The suspect was caught on security cameras walking around the park with the weapon.

The woman is okay and recovering from her injuries at home. It's not known what caused the assault.

The suspect was described as a heavier-set Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

A close-up of the suspect's face. (Silent Witness)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips can reach out to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the stabbing occurred: