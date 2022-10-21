Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 6:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks

Published 
Sports
FOX Sports
FILE-Christian Yelich #7 congratulates Jonathan Lucroy #25 and Ian Kinsler #3 of Team USA after scoring on Kinsler's two-run home run in the third inning of Game 3 of the Championship Round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

FOX Sports announced Friday that it is the exclusive broadcast home of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The fifth edition of the WBC features a 47-game slate that will be shown live across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and Tubi from March 7-21, 2023.

Twenty nations from all over the globe will compete in the two-week tournament, which commences with 40 pool-play games across four host sites: Tokyo Dome (Japan), Taichung Intercontinental Stadium Taipei Dome (Taiwan), Chase Field (Phoenix) and loanDepot park (Miami). 

Team USA, the winner of the previous WBC tourney in 2017, is in Pool C alongside Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. Their games will be played in Phoenix. The defending champion's pool-play opener is March 11 and will air on FOX and FOX Deportes. Team USA's other three pool-play games (March 12, 13, 15) will be on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Pool A and B winners will meet in the quarterfinals in Tokyo, while the Pool C and D champs face off in Miami. The semifinals and final will also be held in Miami, with each of those games airing on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Players committed to playing for Team USA next spring include catchers J.T. Realmuto and Will Smith, infielders Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Trevor Story, Tim Anderson and Nolan Arenado, outfielders Mookie Betts, Cedric Mullins, Mike Trout and Kyle Tucker, starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, and relievers David Bednar, Dillon Tate and Devin Williams.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is planning to play for Japan, which won the first two WBC competitions and finished third in the past two.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOX Sports.com. 