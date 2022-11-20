World Cup opens in Qatar: What to know on Day 1

Qatar will open the FIFA World Cup Sunday before global leaders and soccer fans.

It’s the first time it will be held in a Middle Eastern country and the first time it will be played in the fall and winter because of Qatar's climate.

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the monthlong tournament at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Click here for more on how to watch on FOX.

How does the World Cup work?

Thirty-two teams, 64 matches, 29 days. Get ready for a feast of soccer. There are eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to the 16-team knockout stage.

General view inside the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

There will be four games back-to-back per day — yes, four! — for most of the first two sets of group games, then simultaneous kickoffs for the last two games in each group.

RELATED: World Cup 2022: A viewer's guide to soccer's biggest tournament

There’ll be no break for the knockout stage, which begins the day after the group stage ends. The first day without soccer comes on Dec. 7 — the 17th day of competition.

The World Cup final is set for Dec. 18.

Why is Qatar a controversial World Cup host?

The host country has faced controversy over its stance on LGBTQ rights and its treatment of low-paid laborers who built more than $200 billion in infrastructure ahead of the World Cup.

The flags of the participating countries of the Qatar 2022 World Cup flutter over Corniche promenade with the background of Doha's skyline on November 19, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via G Expand

It also sparked outcry on Friday when officials banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums. The about-face came two days before the start of the tournament.

RELATED: Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

Beer will be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the arenas, as well as the FIFA Fan Festival, where thousands were turned away Saturday due to overcrowding. The small country, with a population of 3 million, is expected to draw 1.2 million visitors for the tournament.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup: How to pronounce Qatar

Qatar, which is governed by a hereditary emir who has absolute say over all governmental decisions, follows an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism like neighboring Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Qatar has transformed into an ultra-modern hub following a natural gas boom in the 1990s, but it has faced pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament. It remains unclear at what level Western nations will attend the ceremony and match Sunday night.

US Men's Team names captain, will play Monday

Tyler Adams will captain the United States team at the World Cup, at 23 the youngest of this year's tournament and the youngest for the Americans at the soccer showcase since Walter Bahr in 1950.

READ MORE: USMNT's Weston McKennie salutes military members in Qatar ahead of World Cup

The last of the 32 captains announced for this year's World Cup, Adams is only the second under 30 years old. England forward Harry Kane is 29 and has captained the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup, when he was 24.

Head Coach of United States Gregg Berhalter (L) and Tyler Adams attend the USA Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made the annoucement Sunday, the day before the Americans play Wales in their first World Cup match since 2014.

"He leads by his actions and his words," Berhalter said.

He will become the first African-American to wear the armband for the United States throughout a World Cup.

France's players lift the Fifa World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. (Getty Images) Expand

Adams, from Wappinger, New York, has captained the national team nine times previously, including seven wins, one loss and one draw.

The U.S. team has never won a World Cup.

The Associated Press and FOX Sports contributed to this report.