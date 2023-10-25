World Series 2023 tickets, lodging scams to lookout for and how to identify them

Arizona's Attorney General is warning those looking for World Series tickets and lodging that scams are out there and if you're not careful, you can fall victim to one.

With the D-backs heading to the World Series to face off against the Texas Rangers, AG Kris Mayes says tickets and hotel stays are at risk of being fraudulent.

"The demand for World Series baseball tickets attracts scam artists who sell counterfeit tickets. Scam artists may also try to trick consumers seeking a place to stay during the World Series," a news release said.

Not only are online transactions putting people at risk, but so are in-person purchases. Mayes' office says scammers could print falsified tickets at home, making them look real in person.

As for finding a place to stay, scammers could lead you to believe you're booking with the right person, but once you pay, they might disappear with your money.

The following are tips from the AG's office for when buying tickets:

Buy tickets only from trusted vendors.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don’t know on Craigslist, eBay, or other similar person-to-person marketplace or auction sites.

Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid money transfer. Scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If the tickets turn out to be fake, it is highly unlikely you will get your money back. If you pay by credit card and the tickets turn out to be fake, you can dispute the charge.

If you plan on using a mobile wallet or peer-to-peer payment service, be sure you understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction.

"Be wary of advertisements with low prices. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," the AG said.

The following are tips from the AG's office for when looking for places to stay:

When booking online, be cautious about making reservations with unknown people or businesses. Make sure you receive a written confirmation of your reservation. Legitimate businesses will provide a written confirmation of your reservation.

Avoid rental companies or individuals listing rental properties who can’t be reached by phone during normal business hours, who tell you that they are out of state or out of country, or who request communication via text only.

Remember, scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If you pay by credit card and there is a problem, you generally have greater protections than other forms of payment.

