Wounded veteran, his family gifted brand-new Mesa home, mortgage-free

MESA, Ariz. - An injured veteran and his family turned the key and unlocked the door to their new home in Mesa on May 11 after it was gifted to them, mortgage-free.

Of course, it was an emotional day for the Raposo family. Each member has served our country in their own way.

Everything inside is brand new – from the flooring to cabinets to the counters. It's all made possible by Building Homes for Heroes.

For Kevin Raposo and his family, it has been a long journey to get here.

Raposo was a Marine Sergeant serving on three combat deployments, and during his last deployment to Iraq, he was injured and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Raposo lives with severe PTSD.

"There were a lot of things I dealt with there, physical and mental, that I carried over into my civilian world," he said.

His wife, Christina, takes care of him and their two daughters, and now instead of dealing with the stress of paying the bills, they can focus on healing together as a family and start making new memories.

"My kids can go outside without me fearing the worst. I am still on cloud nine," Raposo said.

That is why this gift is more than just a house. It's finally a place to call home.

As the family toured their new home, they said they couldn't believe how tall the ceilings were and were already planning on where they would put their Christmas Tree during the holidays.